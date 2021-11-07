1 killed after fire breaks out from diya lit for Diwali in Kandivli

A level-one fire was reported in a ground-plus-15 Heritage Hansa building in Kandivli (West) at 8.33pm on Saturday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster management cell, one person has died has died in the incident, while another has suffered injuries. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said an earthen lamp kept in the balcony of a 14th-floor house is likely to have caused the fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two people who had suffered injuries in the incident were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where one was declared dead on admission. The injured person is undergoing treatment. The identities of the victims are awaited.

Pednekar, who visited the spot in Kandivli, said, “What I have come to know till now is that the fire probably broke out due to a diya kept in the balcony in one of the houses on the 14th floor. Due to the high wind speed, the fire later spread to 15th floor. The fire brigade rescued around five people from the building. Fortunately, the fire station was nearby and hence, the call was attended at a very early stage after the fire broke out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, MFB has disconnected the electricity connection of the building. The incident also disrupted traffic on Mathuradas Road, where the building is located.