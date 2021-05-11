1 litre of petrol crosses 100 in Parbhani, diesel at 90.10

The price of one litre of petrol crossed ₹100 in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday. One litre of petrol was available at ₹100.24, while one litre of diesel was priced at ₹90.10.

With an increase of 25 paise on petrol and 35 paise on diesel on Sunday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹97.86 and one litre of diesel was available at ₹89.17 on Monday.

The hike comes after the prices of petroleum products stabilised on Sunday. On Saturday, petrol was priced at ₹97.61 for one litre and diesel was priced at ₹88.82. Transporters have stated they will urge the Central Government to reduce the prices. “The government should have cut the excise duties and asked the states to lower their Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide some relief, but its insensitivity towards the plight of people continues unabated.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motors Transport Congress. The rise in fuel prices in the city was witnessed on Tuesday after remaining constant since April 15. On April 15, the price of one litre of petrol was ₹96.83 and diesel was ₹87.81.

