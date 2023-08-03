10% of missing women in the state do not return home: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said it is deplorable that 10% of missing women in the state do not return homes. He was speaking at the legislative assembly on Wednesday and said the findings are a cause for concern.

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses BJP leaders and workers during an event, in Thane, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_13_2023_000291A) (PTI)

While replying to the long-duration debate on the rising cases of criminal cases against women, Fadnavis said that though in terms of women-related cases, the state stands third, it stands 12th when it comes to ratio against the population.

“Women’s safety is a cause of concern for the country. In Maharashtra, around 64,000 girls and women go missing every year and during Covid in 2019 and 2020 the number was the same. In 2021, 61,000 cases were registered. 87% of them have returned home, while in 2022, 86% of the missing girls and women have returned. 63% of them have returned so far in the current year. Generally, the cycle of their coming back is around two years, and the percentage goes up to 90%, which is more by 10% in the state compared to the national percentage. But still, 10% of women are not traced, which is a serious concern. We have been taking steps to bring this percentage down,” he said.

Fadnavis said that about 96% of children that go missing are brought back.

“The percentage of return of the children that went missing in 2021, 2022 and 2023 is 96, 91 and 71% respectively. The percentage of cases registered under the POCSO Act is just 17.2% against 70% in some of the states,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that the state government was launching an integrated platform to combat the cybercrime cases that are going to be a serious menace in the near future.

Fadnavis also added that the criminal cases of sexual attacks have increased by 4.71% as the cases are being registered aggressively and by encouraging victims to come forward.

The minister said that Maharashtra has set up 27 special courts and 86 fast-track courts to deal with women-related cases. He said 138 special courts deal with POCSO and cases related to children.

