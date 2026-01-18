MUMBAI: Two people have been booked for allegedly stripping a 10-year-old boy, tying him to the shop’s iron shutter and giving him burn injuries after he was found stealing kites from a shop at Imamwada Road in Dongri, said the police. 10-year-old stripped, given burns for stealing kites from a shop in Dongri

According to the JJ Marg police, they booked the accused, Mukim Aamir Hassan Khan the owner of the shop, and Salman Abdul Majeed Hawa following a complaint by the 40-year-old mother of the boy, a resident of Null Bazaar in South Mumbai. The police said the woman’s husband is a hawker by profession.

The mother told the police that she had asked her 10-year-old son to go buy seekh paratha on Friday afternoon. While the minor boy stepped out with a ₹100 note, he returned home, gave the parathas to his mother and went out again with a friend.

She later found out from a neighbour that around 3;30pm that afternoon, the boy was stripped, beaten, tied to an iron grill, assaulted, and later given burn injuries. When the mother questioned her son about the incident he told her that he was trying to steal kites when he was assaulted and stripped by the shop owner.

“An offence has been registered under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer.