Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 11 dead, including 7 children, as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad
mumbai news

11 dead, including 7 children, as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

The collapsed structure is located inside New Collector’s compound in Malad West. News agency ANI quoted BMC officials as saying that the collapse engulfed another residential structure close by
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The site where part a residential structure collapsed over another in the New Collector compound, Malad West, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 9. (Satish Bate/HT photo)

At least 11 people died, and seven were injured, when a portion of a ground floor + 3 storey-residential structure fell on an adjoining ground floor+1 structure in Mumbai’s Malad area late on Wednesday night. The dead include seven children.

The city was hit by heavy monsoon rains the entire day and the officials said the incident occurred at 11.52pm.

The collapsed structure is located inside New Collector’s compound in Malad West. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed on its Twitter handle that residents from the affected structures were being evacuated.

BMC officials said that out of the 11 dead, seven are minors, and the identity of eight was yet to be verified.

According to news agency ANI, 18 people have been rescued. The injured have been shifted to BDBA hospital where the condition of 30-year-old Marikumari Hirangana is said to be critical while the other six are stable.

Search and rescue operations are on to locate anyone trapped under the rubble.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded an inquiry into the building collapse and sought action against those responsible. In a tweet, Fadnavis said, “Saddened to know loss of lives in Malad building collapse incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. We demand immediate assistance to the families, in-depth inquiry & action against all responsible. #MumbaiRains”

(With agency inputs)

