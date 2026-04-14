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11 killed in Kalyan-Murbad crash as overloaded taxi rams cement mixer

The impact of the collision was so severe that ten of the 11 passengers inside the van died on the spot along with the driver

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: Eleven people, including three women, were killed when a speeding taxi carrying 11 passengers collided head-on with a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck on the Panjar bridge over the Ulhas River near Raite village in Kalyan tehsil on Monday morning.

11 killed in Kalyan-Murbad crash as overloaded taxi rams cement mixer. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The impact of the collision was so severe that ten of the 11 passengers inside the van died on the spot along with the driver. The deceased include three young siblings – two college-going sisters and their 15-year-old brother. The passenger who survived the crash, a woman, was seriously injured.

Police said the black-and-yellow Eeco van was carrying 11 passengers against its sanctioned capacity of five, when it rammed into the cement mixer between Kalyan and Murbad on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway at 10.45am.

The van, headed towards Murbad, had swerved while attempting to overtake a vehicle and crashed into the on-coming cement mixer, according to the police. The collision left the van a crumpled wreck, with only its back door recognisable. Titawala police, with the help of locals, extracted the deceased from the mangled steel.

Gurunath Gharat, a village revenue officer, said Bhushan Ghorpade, who also died in the crash, was a circle officer in Murbad tehsil. Ghorpade was returning to Murbad to resume work after spending the weekend in Andheri, where his family lived.

The accident disrupted traffic on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway for a few hours. Locals said the Panjar bridge is not yet complete. And was only partially open, adding to the chaos at rush hour.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik described the incident as “deeply distressing” and said the taxi was carrying more passengers than it should have. “It is a clear violation of safety norms. Orders have been issued to take strict action against those responsible for violating the rules. Investigations are underway,” said Sarnaik.

While the transport department regularly acts against vehicles plying illegal passenger services, it is equally important that citizens act responsibly and avoid using these illegal services, he said.

“We have registered a case for causing death by negligence under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against the drivers of both vehicles. The taxi driver is deceased but the truck driver is on the run,” said Anil Lad, deputy superintendent of police, Murbad division.

 
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