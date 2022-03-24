11-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in Pune school. Officials say he was an outsider

PUNE: A man, yet to be identified, entered a private school in Pune, took an 11-year-old girl to the toilet and sexually assaulted her, police said on Thursday.

The man also threatened the young girl not to talk about the incident but the girl told her friends, who in turn, alerted school authorities. “The school then informed her parents and police,” Shivajinagar police station senior inspector Anita More said.

It is not clear yet how the man was able to enter the school.

“The man took the girl to a toilet in the school premises where he allegedly assaulted her sexually and then fled,” More said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the investigation is underway, said police.

Police are also scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras of the school. The incident happened just minutes before classes were to resume in the school, police said.

Last week, another incident had come to light in which an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, older teenage brother and paternal grandfather.

