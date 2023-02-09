123 wanted criminals arrested during Operation All Out in city

The police arrested 123 wanted criminals, including 95 who had non-bailable warrants issued against them, during a crackdown on Tuesday night. Besides, 15 people were booked for drunk driving while several offences were registered against those who were found in possession of illegal weapons and prohibited drugs.

The exercise, known as Operation All Out, began at 11 pm on Tuesday and went on till 3 am on Wednesday. Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary oversaw the security arrangements at many places.

“We also booked 149 people under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 35 were caught with potentially dangerous weapons like knives,” a police officer said.

The officer further said 68 people were arrested for selling alcohol illegally after raids were carried out in 73 locations. Similarly, the police searched 38 illegal businesses and nabbed 55 people.

During the drive, police teams conducted combing operations at 233 places and nakabandi was held around 100 spots. As many as 8,168 vehicles were checked of which 5,747 were found to be violating traffic rules and 15 people were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. Checks were also carried out on 782 hotels, lodges and inns.

The intensified night patrolling also helped prevent thefts and armed robberies. As many as 173 people, who were found engaged in suspicious activities, were questioned.

For instance, the Bangur Nagar police caught a 22-year-old man with an iron rod who confessed his intent of using it to break into houses. Similarly, the Deonar police arrested a 27-year-old man carrying pliers and screwdriver and he had seven offences, mostly related to break-ins and theft, registered against him.

Operation All Out is conducted by Mumbai police at regular intervals, especially ahead of major public celebrations or events, to bring down the possibility of untoward incidents.