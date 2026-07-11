12-year-old killed, 2 injured in Thane balcony collapse

THANE: A 12-year-old boy was killed and his mother and younger brother critically injured after the first-floor balcony of a neighbouring house collapsed on them on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30pm at Madras Chawl, near Missionary Church in the Brahmand area of Thane, while the victims were asleep at home, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm at Madras Chawl, near Missionary Church in the Brahmand area of Thane (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

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The deceased was identified as Jaykumar Jaiswal, 12, while his mother, Urmila Jaiswal, 35, and younger brother, Vinit Jaiswal, 9, sustained severe head injuries. All three were pulled out from under the debris by local residents - while Jaykumar was found dead, his mother was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital and younger brother to Titan Hospital. Both are under treatment and their condition is critical, doctors said.

Thane mayor Sharmila Pipalolkar visited both the injured at the two hospitals and directed civic officials to shift residents of nearby buildings to safer accommodation and provide them with all necessary facilities.

Yasin Tadvi, in-charge of the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell, said upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade and local police rushed to the spot and completed the rescue operation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The balcony which collapsed was around 30 years old,” Tadvi said. “As a precautionary measure, three neighbouring houses have been vacated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The balcony which collapsed was around 30 years old,” Tadvi said. “As a precautionary measure, three neighbouring houses have been vacated.” {{/usCountry}}

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Viraj Singh, a neighbour of the affected family, told HT that they had been living in the house on rent for the preceding five years. “The house was also renovated around five years ago,” Singh said.