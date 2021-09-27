Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13 dog bite cases in 3 hours in Mumbra; Thane civic body in search of dogs involved
mumbai news

13 dog bite cases in 3 hours in Mumbra; Thane civic body in search of dogs involved

Within three hours, 13 dog bite incidents occurred in Mumbra on Sunday evening; Thane Municipal Corporation’s dog van is in search of the dog responsible for the bites
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Thane civic body is looking for the dog involved in 13 dog bite incidents in Mumbra. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)

Within three hours, 13 dog bite incidents occurred in Mumbra on Sunday evening. Seven victims were at Bilal Hospital in Mumbra for treatment on Sunday night. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) dog van is in search of the dog responsible for the bites.

“We received complaints over the phone from residents. We immediately appointed a dog van to catch the dogs as complained by the residents. But the dog van is yet to spot the said dog. Officials have visited the spot and are enquiring if one or more dogs were involved in the incident,” Dr Kshama Shirodkar, veterinary officer, TMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Residents of Maharashtra’s Badlapur wake up to strong smell of chemicals

Bharat Bandh: No impact in Mumbai, extra force not deployed, say police

Dombivli rape case: Two more arrested, tally now 31

386 waterlogging spots, 291 landslide-prone spots in Mumbai, finds BMC mapping
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP