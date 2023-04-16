Old Pune-Mumbai accident: Quick response of rescue teams helps save lives

PUNE: The toll in the Pune-Mumbai highway accident could have been much higher if the rescue teams hadn’t arrived in time to save people who suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Raigad, India - April 15 2023: Around 12 people killed and 25 injured after a bus fell into a gorge on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway in Borghat near Shingroba Mandir, in Maharashtra's Raigad district, India, on Saturday, April 15 2023. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

At least 13 people, including four minors, were killed and over 29 others were injured after a private bus carrying 42 passengers, travelling from Pune to Mumbai, fell into a gorge near Borghat under Raigad district’s Khopoli division around 4.30am on Saturday.

The incident took place in a remote area near the hilly terrain of Khopoli, where a private bus carrying passengers was travelling on a winding road. The driver lost control and the bus plunged into a gorge that was 40 to 50 feet deep.

One of the injured called a local rescue teams and as soon as the news of the accident reached the local authorities, a team of rescuers including Shiv Durg Pathak, Vanya Jiv Pathak, and other local rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. The rescue teams, comprising trained personnel from the local fire department, police, and medical services, arrived at the site within minutes of the accident.

Sunil Vishnu Gaikwad, secretary of Shiv Durg rescue team, said he received a call at around 4:30 am from a local rescue team member. “All of us were asleep. But we managed a team of 25 members and rushed to the accident spot within 20 minutes. We saw that the bus was broken into two parts, many injured were crying, some were trying to get up and walk and some were crying for help,” he said.

Gaikwad said, as per protocol, we prioritised our work and decided to rescue passengers who were alive and then removed bodies.

The terrain posed a significant challenge to the rescuers, with steep slopes and rocky paths leading to the gorge where the bus had fallen. They had to navigate through dense vegetation and uneven terrain, carefully making their way towards the crash site. The journey was physically demanding, but the rescuers pressed on, determined to reach the passengers as quickly as possible.

Upon reaching the site, the rescuers were met with a harrowing scene. The bus had fallen into a deep gorge, with its mangled wreckage precariously perched on the rocky slope. The rescuers carefully assessed the situation and formulated a plan to extricate the passengers from the bus.

Using their specialised equipment, including ropes, stretchers, and medical supplies, the rescuers descended into the gorge with precision and expertise. They worked in unison, carefully navigating the treacherous terrain and reaching out to the trapped passengers.

The passengers were in a state of shock, some injured and others disoriented. The rescuers quickly assessed their condition and prioritised their evacuation based on the severity of their injuries. They used their medical training to provide immediate care to the injured, stabilising their conditions and keeping them calm.

With great skill and determination, the rescuers carefully removed the passengers from the wreckage, one by one. They secured them on stretchers and hoisted them up the steep slopes, navigating through the rugged terrain with unwavering focus.

The rescue operation went on for almost seven hours and the last body was recovered at 11:30 am. Once all passengers were accounted for and treated for their injuries, they were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical evaluation and care.