13 people lost gold, cash worth 12.4L in Fadnavis’s oath ceremony at Azad Maidan

MUMBAI: At least 13 persons reported losing their gold chains, cash, and other valuables amounting to ₹12.4 lakh during the grand oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis who was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Mumbai, India - Dec. 5, 2024:Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar arrives for the swearing ceremony at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The event was attended by over 50,000 people, including several celebrities and high-ranking dignitaries.

The police revealed that numerous attendees approached them with complaints of theft, with 13 FIRs registered so far under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Many victims reported losing gold chains, purses, and substantial sums of money in the chaos. “More complaints are coming in and we are actively investigating and have begun reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

Among the victims was 64-year-old Kandivali resident Shivaji Gawali, who attended the event with friends. “As I was leaving through gate no. 2 around 6:30 pm, the area was extremely crowded. When I stepped outside, I noticed my 30-gram gold chain was missing. After searching and inquiring for a while, I realised someone had stolen it,” he said.

Similar incidents were reported by others, including Jaydevi Upadhyay, 50, from Andheri, who lost her 20-gram gold chain. Santosh Lachke, 61, from Fort, whose 17-gram gold chain was snatched. Vilas Chavan, 72, from Charkop, who reported his 20-gram chain stolen. Mohan Kamat, 70, from Dadar, who lost a 35-gram gold chain.

Cash thefts were also reported. Anant Koli, 47, from Vile Parle lost ₹20,000 in cash, while Nitin Kale, 26, from Solapur had ₹57,000 stolen from his bag during the rush.

The ceremony was graced by prominent personalities, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. However, the massive gathering became an easy target for thieves, who exploited the crowded conditions to carry out the thefts.

The police noted a worrying trend of thieves targeting crowded public events like music concerts, festivals, and political rallies. “Even some policemen deployed for bandobast duty reported losing their bags, which they had kept in a corner at Azad Maidan,” the officer added.

Efforts are underway to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items. The police urged the public to exercise caution and secure their belongings in crowded areas.