Maharashtra assembly special session begins today; MLAs to take oath, Speaker to be elected

The Maharashtra assembly's three-day special session is set to begin on Saturda, December 7, with senior-most legislator Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, who was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker, administering the oath to the 288 newly elected MLAs and overseeing the assembly's proceedings. Kolambkar will also preside over the election of a permanent Speaker during this session of the 15th state assembly, starting on Saturday in Mumbai. Maharashtra state governor CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers on the occasion of 69th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and others in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI)

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, a nine-term legislator representing the Wadala constituency in Mumbai, was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker on Friday at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan. The oath was administered by Governor CP Radhakrishnan in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The pro-tem speaker is a temporary role tasked with managing assembly proceedings until a permanent speaker is elected.

Speaking to ANI, Kolambkar confirmed receiving his appointment from the government, stating, “The Chief Minister and the Deputy CM will decide on the cabinet ministers.”

The election for the speaker is scheduled for December 9, followed by a trust vote for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, which was sworn in on December 5.

Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik were also present at the brief oath-taking ceremony.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is expected to take place on December 11 or 12, sources said on Friday. According to PTI, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is likely to retain the Finance portfolio, while the BJP is expected to continue holding the Home department, as was the case under the previous Eknath Shinde-led government.

The Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reiterated on Friday that its leader is pressing for the crucial Home portfolio from the BJP. The three Mahayuti allies are reportedly in discussions over portfolio allocation. Reports suggest Shinde was initially “reluctant” to accept the deputy CM position but was persuaded by Sena leaders. However, he remains firm in his demand for the Home department, which oversees the state police.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday, with Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. This followed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections two weeks ago.

In the 2024 elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a dominant win, clinching 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party gained 57 and 41 seats, respectively, marking a significant milestone for the alliance.