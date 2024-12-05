Top 3 sealed, hectic parleys for key posts continue in Mahayuti

New Delhi/Mumbai: When 132 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers shuffled into the central hall of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday morning, there were two big questions hanging over the incoming Mahayuti government – whether Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde could be convinced to take oath as deputy to his one-time deputy and now presumptive chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and what formula of cabinet berths and key positions would seal the deal for the three-party alliance. Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

As night fell on a day of hectic parleys and back-room discussions, the fog had lifted over the first question but some suspense still lingered over the second -- particularly on the home portfolio and the assembly Speaker’s position -- as a final word was awaited till the time of going to print.

Shinde, after backing Fadnavis as CM and staking claim to power at Raj Bhavan, was finally convinced to take oath alongside Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar at 5.30pm on Thursday evening, people aware of the matter said. The 60-year-old leader, who had held up government formation for nearly two weeks, came around at a meeting with Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

But Shinde was still adamant on the home department and the Speaker’s position for his party, even as it appeared that the urban development department was set to go to the Sena and the finance portfolio to the NCP, they added. There was also a possibility that some key ministers might take oath alongside the three main leaders.

“During the meeting between Fadanvis and Shinde at Varsha on Wednesday evening, Shinde responded positively about swearing in as deputy CM. The two decided to keep the issue of the distribution of key portfolios including home pending as it could be solved even after the swearing-in. Fadnavis assured Shinde to seek Amit Shah’s intervention to get the best possible deal over the departments for Shiv Sena,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Shinde was convinced by giving the example of Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister before taking oath as deputy CM in 2022. “Fadnavis could humbly accept the deputy position after being CM for five years…he set a precedent,” said a leader aware of developments.

The negotiators also gave Shinde time to discuss matters with his team and party. “There was also a realisation that he shouldn’t act in such a manner after receiving a resounding mandate,” said the leader quoted above.

“There are 99% chances that Eknath Shinde will join the cabinet as deputy CM,” said Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday night, still leaving a small room for a surprise on Thursday.

BJP leaders taking a call on the cabinet berths include Union minister Bhupender Yadav, state unit chief Chandrakant Bawankule and senior leader Shiv Prakash. The first expansion of the cabinet could also be held on December 12, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, said leaders aware of details.

In the assembly elections, the Mahayuti won 235 out of 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which won just 50 seats. But government formation hit a roadblock when Shinde, who initially said he won’t be a hurdle, went back to his native village in Satara after a late-night meeting with Shah, Fadnavis and Pawar last week. The Shiv Sena said his health concerns prevented him from attending meetings even as speculation mounted that he was sulking over not getting the top post.

Shinde was adamant that the Sena, which won 57 seats, get the home department and assembly speaker position, along with the deputy CM post, said people aware of developments. But the BJP didn’t appear to be amenable to the demands, and offered Shinde the urban development portfolio, said the people cited above.

On Wednesday, Shinde again argued that Fadnavis kept the home department when he was deputy CM between 2022 and 2024, said leaders aware of developments. If the BJP is unwilling to part with home, Shinde has asked for finance – a department the NCP is most keen on, added the leaders cited above.

The BJP leader said though the initial plan was for the CM and his two deputies to take oath, there could be change at the last minute. “In that case, two more lawmakers from each of three parties could be sworn in. As per the plan at present, the Prime Minister is going to be on the dais for about 20 minutes and it is clear that the number of ministers to swear in cannot go beyond nine,” the leader added.

The invitation card sent by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik to guests for the swearing-in programme said Fadnavis will be taking oath along with deputy chief minister and ministers on December 5.

There are 43 cabinet berths on offer.

The NCP is keen on taking 11 berths along with the deputy chief ministership for Pawar. “We have demanded seven cabinet and four junior minister positions. We have demanded the same portfolios which the party was having in the erstwhile Mahayuti government,” said a party insider.

The BJP, which is expected to keep 22 to 23 berths including that of chief minister, has offered the NCP nine berths and the Sena 11.

The NCP had nine cabinet berths in the previous government – finance and planning, food and civil supplies, cooperation, medical education, agriculture, food and drugs administration, women and child development, sports and youth development, and relief and rehabilitation.

In addition, the party wants a berth at the Centre and a governor position. “In the last government, the BJP has agreed to give us the housing portfolio during the cabinet expansion which eventually did not happen. This time we have sought the housing department as well,” said another NCP leader, requesting anonymity.

This leader said if differences are not resolved before the swearing-in event, they will be smoothed out by December 12. “If the disagreement over power sharing continues then only the top three leaders will take oath tomorrow. We also have our back up plan ready. An expansion of the cabinet has been planned on December 12 at Raj Bhavan,” the NCP leader quoted above said.