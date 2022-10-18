15 years on, residents struggle to remove encroachment near Vikhroli station east

For the past 15 years, Vikhroli East resident 54-year-old Shantaram Dalvi, along with others in his area, are running after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking to clear encroachments near the station which has made it impossible for emergency vehicles to ply on this road.

Namdev Patane Marg, adjacent to Vikhroli station on the eastern side, is used by commuters on daily basis. The encroachment on this road is a long pending one and citizens are struggling between BMC and MMRDA to get this cleared. MLA and local leaders have written multiple letters to BMC, MMRDA and the railways in the last 15 years.

In 2007, Central Railway added 5th and 6th railway line between Kurla and Thane. As a part of this project, slum dwellers from the area were rehabilitated by MMRDA in Ghatkopar. After the completion of the project, the partially demolished establishments made their way back on this road.

Shantaram has been running between various organisations since to get this encroachment removed, however, the issue is yet to be resolved.

Speaking to HT, Shantaram said, “Since the addition of railway tracks the road has become very narrow. I have been running between the BMC and MMRDA but nothing happened. BMC says go to MMRDA and MMRDA sends us back to railways and BMC. The encroachers took the resettlement place they were allotted, but have not left the original place. A joint meeting was conducted by the Municipal Commissioner in 2019 which included the local MLA. Despite this, the encroachments continue to thrive.”

As per documents accessed by the residents, a copy of which is with HT, there were 17 non-residential establishments who were given residential resettlement elsewhere; however, the establishments continue to exist in their original place.

“BMC demolished the illegal structures early this year but the structures were rebuilt in no-time. Even the MLA carried out a joint visit with all departments, but agencies continue to write letters to each other and nothing concrete has come up. I do not think I will see the issue being resolved in my lifetime,” added Shantaram Dalvi.

Speaking to HT, a commuter from Vikhroli, Cyril Tauro, said, “I pass this road daily. It has now become a narrow lane. Emergency vehicles cannot enter or move in this area. BMC regularly demolishes these illegal structures, but they are rebuilt again in no time. There is no permanent solution to this. The BMC and MMRDA are busy exchanging letters on the issue since many years and citizens are forced to walk on whatever little space is left of the road.”

For last one week, HT has been trying to reach out to the authorities through messages, calls and also paid a personal visit to the assistant commissioner and official of the maintenance department of S Ward, under whose jurisdiction the area falls. However, the concerned BMC officials did not comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Zone 6, Devidas Kshirsagar responded, saying, “As per my information, the issue was resolved. However, I will look to resolve this issue.”