...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

150 drivers enrol for free Marathi classes started by unions

Union leaders said the free classes were aimed at helping drivers learn basic conversational Marathi so that they could communicate more effectively with passengers and comply with the state government’s proposed language requirements.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Shashank Rao
Advertisement

MUMBAI: In response to the Maharashtra transport department’s move to make knowledge of Marathi compulsory for the approximately 500,000 auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the city, auto unions have begun enrolling them for free Marathi language classes. Union leaders said that a sizeable number of migrant drivers had shown interest in learning the language.

150 drivers enrol for free Marathi classes started by unions

The Seva Sarathi Autorickshaw Taxi and Transport Union, which has written a letter to the state transport department about this initiative, said that 150 of its drivers had enrolled. “We will begin the training programme through online classes from June,” said union head D Gosavi. The unions collectively aim to train at least 500 drivers by the end of June. If the pilot batches receive a good response, they plan to expand the initiative to more drivers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Union leaders said the free classes were aimed at helping drivers learn basic conversational Marathi so that they could communicate more effectively with passengers and comply with the state government’s proposed language requirements. Drivers can register through WhatsApp by sharing their badge number, auto rickshaw registration number and other required details.

Auto unions had initially opposed any punitive action linked to language requirements and warned of protests. However, after discussions with the transport department, they decided to cooperate in promoting the learning of basic Marathi instead of escalating the agitation.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / 150 drivers enrol for free Marathi classes started by unions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.