150,000 tenements will be rehabilitated under Dharavi Redevelopment Project

MUMBAI: Around 150,000 tenements will be rehabilitated under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) once the huge slum is transformed into a modern urban hub, according to officials from the Adani Group-led Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL).

As per the latest numbers on February 12, NMDPL has completed numbering 85,000 tenements, while over 50,000 tenements have undergone door-to-door surveys. The company said that 150,000 tenements would be rehabilitated, ensuring better housing, infrastructure and economic opportunities while preserving the dignity of Dharavi’s people.

The logic behind this approximate number is that NMDPL’s estimates now suggest that most tenements have grown to G+2 levels, increasing the number of tenements needing rehabilitation to around 150,000. A previous survey conducted by NGO Mashal in 2007-08 had identified around 60,000 eligible tenements. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project and NMDPL authorities have fixed an internal method to keep a check on the locals opposing the redevelopment project and also expedite the survey process.

“At this point of time, we anticipate the number of tenements getting in-situ rehabilitation to be around 150,000,” said an official. “The total number of tenements could be 10% plus or minus by the time the survey is complete. Moreover, to expedite the survey, we have devised a system wherein if surveyors approach a particular tenement thrice, yet for whatever reason relevant documents are not submitted, then the fourth visit will be the last. The authorities will not be responsible if that tenement is not included in the data that determines eligibility. This is to prevent further delays in carrying out the survey.”

The authorities said that the completion of door-to-door surveys of over 50,000 tenements was a record in the history of the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), considering the complexity, precision and logistical challenges in mapping Dharavi. Under the tender terms, eligible Dharavikars will be rehabilitated within Dharavi, while ineligible residents will be relocated to modern townships outside Dharavi but within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. NMDPL officials said that unlike several SRA projects, residents would not be dumped in high-rise slums but in well-planned townships.

Recently, the DRP authorities urged all Dharavikars to actively participate in the survey for which their teams were working hard, so that no one was left out of the housing plan. “We cannot afford delays due to resurveys, as we are tackling multiple challenges simultaneously,” said SVR Srinivas, CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment Project. “We seek maximum cooperation from residents to help us expedite the project. Those who have not been able to participate in the survey so far should come forward with their documents.”

People from Dharavi have been anxious owing to the ongoing survey. Over the months, there have been several protests and objections raised by Dharavikars. “The survey is being done at odd hours where they number houses,” said a resident. “If the surveyors come during the day, they come with police protection. If they are not doing anything wrong, then what is the reason for so much protection? Also, we have not received any written commitment on our rehabilitation or detailing the probable plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project.”

NMDPL stated that after multiple failed attempts in the past decades, Dharavi’s redevelopment had finally taken off. “Once completed, this project will set a global benchmark for human-centric slum redevelopment,” said a spokesperson from NMDPL. “This milestone shows that we are committed to moving forward with benchmark facilities. Even upper-floor structures are covered under the provisions of the current tender. We are proud to be part of the government’s Homes For All policy.”

A master plan that is divided into infrastructure and special planning is currently being prepared. Primary infrastructure such as roads and bridges, green spaces, power supply, water mains, multi-modal transport hubs, sewers and drainage system will be made available across 600 acres of Dharavi. The special planning encompasses commercial, residential and industrial areas and will have facilities such as schools, healthcare, playgrounds, community centres and shopping complexes.