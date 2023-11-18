16-year-old addicted to mobile games dies by suicide after father takes away phone

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old boy who was addicted to playing video games hanged himself after his father took away his smartphone.

According to Malvani police officials, the teen lived with his parents at Gate number 5 in Malvani, Malad. On November 16, he had a heated argument with his father after he was told to stop playing games on his smartphone and focus on his studies. Police officers said his father then took away his cell phone as he was playing games constantly and asked him to go to bed.

The boy was very upset. Earlier too, when his parents had taken away the phone, the boy had threatened to harm himself. On November 17, when the family woke up, they found the boy hanging from a hook in the kitchen with a dupatta. His father cut down the dupatta and rushed the boy to a private hospital in Malvani. The boy was later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The boy’s father informed the police after which the body was sent for an autopsy. Police said they have recorded statements of the boy’s family members to find out the exact cause of his death as there was no suicide note found. They recorded an accidental death report in connection with the incident.

