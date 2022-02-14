17th Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from May 29-June 5

NEW DELHI: The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) of documentaries, short fiction, and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 5 at Mumbai’s Films Division Complex, the Union information and broadcasting ministry announced. The entries for the festival will open from Tuesday.

The ministry said films completed between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, are eligible for entry. “The Best Documentary at the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and ₹10 lakhs as cash price. Since India is currently celebrating [75 years of independence] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in this year’s MIFF edition, a special award will be awarded the best short film on the theme ‘India@75’,” it said in a statement.

An unnamed personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity will be honoured at the festival and presented V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award with a cash price of ₹10 lakhs, a trophy, and a citation.

MIFF is one of the oldest and largest non-feature film festivals in South Asia. There were 871 entries from India and abroad at the festival last year.

