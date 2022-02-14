Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17th Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from May 29-June 5

MIFF is one of the oldest and largest non-feature film festivals in South Asia, which had 871 entries from India and abroad last year
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:35 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) of documentaries, short fiction, and animation films will be held from May 29 to June 5 at Mumbai’s Films Division Complex, the Union information and broadcasting ministry announced. The entries for the festival will open from Tuesday.

The ministry said films completed between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, are eligible for entry. “The Best Documentary at the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and 10 lakhs as cash price. Since India is currently celebrating [75 years of independence] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in this year’s MIFF edition, a special award will be awarded the best short film on the theme ‘India@75’,” it said in a statement.

An unnamed personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity will be honoured at the festival and presented V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award with a cash price of 10 lakhs, a trophy, and a citation.

MIFF is one of the oldest and largest non-feature film festivals in South Asia. There were 871 entries from India and abroad at the festival last year.

