THANE: A young boy lost his life due to what locals allege was the negligence of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). While trying to protect his home from rainwater leaking through the roof, 17-year-old Ayush Roy came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted. 17-year-old electrocuted while protecting home from leaking roof

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday in the Punjabi Colony of Shastri Nagar, near Ulhasnagar Camp No.2. Roy had climbed onto the roof with his father to place plastic sheets to prevent rain from leaking into their home. Roy received a powerful electric shock when he came into contact with an exposed electric wire. He collapsed on the spot and was immediately rushed to the Central Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family members and local residents have voiced their anger and frustration against MSEDCL, alleging that the company had ignored prior complaints about exposed overhead wires.

“We had informed the authorities multiple times about the dangerously low and exposed wires running across our roofs,” said a resident of the area, Ramesh Lalwani, “But no one came to inspect or take any action. It’s because of their carelessness that a young boy lost his life.”

Following the incident, a large crowd of locals gathered outside Roy’s house with several demanding criminal charges against the responsible officials from MSEDCL.

So far, MSEDCL has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. However, when contacted, an official confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated, and the matter is being investigated by the area’s electrical inspector.