17-year-old girl who died by suicide in Kalyan was preparing for job interview

The 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide following alleged sexual assault by her peers, was preparing for a new job interview hours before the incident. She wanted to become an entrepreneur and earn money to apply for management school.

The girl, in her suicide note, described her ordeal in detail.

Meanwhile, the police have seized the mobile phones of all the accused and sent them to Kalina forensic laboratory.

Eight students were arrested by the Kolsewadi Police in Kalyan after the minor, who passed out of Class 12, died by suicide, blaming them for sexual harassment.

In the detailed suicide note found with the police, the girl wrote that she had been facing sexual harassment since Class 8. She wrote, “I had met a boy on whom I had a crush but I was new to the feeling and my friends told me I should tell the boy. He used to help me and was a nice person. I told him on Instagram and he told me to meet on the terrace. He kissed me when someone shot the video and since then I am being blackmailed with the video.”

In the first two-three lines she mentioned that “ Mere ek galti ka pachtava me 100 bar bhi Janam lu to bhi rahega. Sirf ek Galti ke Vajese meri puri life kharab ho gayi he. Muze Ghin aane lagi he.” (I will regret my one mistake for eternity. Just because of my one mistake my whole life is ruined. I loathe myself)

The girl’s father is a watchman and is the sole bread winner of the family of five. Her father remembered her as a dreamer and wanted to start her own business.

He said, “On the day she got the results, she was telling us about her future business plan and to support her two brothers too. On Sunday afternoon, she told my wife to prepare tiffin on Monday morning as she was going for an interview. On the way to her uncle’s house, she got a phone call from one of the accused and started crying. In the note which the police found, she had written about her spine-chilling ordeal. In the eyes of the law, it must be suicide but for me it is a murder.”

Chitra Wagh, BJP women cell head who visited Kolsewadi police station on Thursday, said, “Police should investigate the matter in depth and fast. The accused are from well-to-do families who are unnecessarily pressuring the victim’s family, so they should get protection too.”

Meanwhile, DCP Sachin Gunjal, said, “We were supposed to get the post-mortem report today (Thursday) but it got delayed. We have sent all phones of the accused to the forensic laboratory to recover the deleted data and messages.”