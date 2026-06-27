MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has restored producer Sunil Darshan’s appeal against actor Sunny Deol in a long-running dispute over the shelved film Good Morning India, reviving his challenge to a 2015 order that upheld an arbitral award.

18 yrs on, HC restores producer Sunil Darshan’s appeal against Sunny Deol

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The appeal had been dismissed by the high court on June 9 for non-prosecution after no one appeared for Darshan on several occasions. The producer later moved an interim application seeking restoration, which the court allowed on Thursday.

The dispute dates back to 2008, when Deol had agreed to star in Good Morning India and provide 40 shooting days. According to Darshan, the actor rejected the initial script, approved a revised version but later failed to cooperate with the production and eventually exited the project.

Darshan claimed he had taken a loan of ₹3 crore for the film and sought ₹20 crore in damages, alleging heavy financial losses because of Deol’s failure to honour the agreement.

The dispute went to arbitration before a former Chief Justice of India, who in June 2011 rejected the producer’s claim for ₹20 crore but directed Deol to pay ₹12 lakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The matter was referred to arbitration before a former Chief Justice of India, who in June 2011 rejected Darshan’s ₹20-crore claim but directed Deol to pay ₹12 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter was referred to arbitration before a former Chief Justice of India, who in June 2011 rejected Darshan’s ₹20-crore claim but directed Deol to pay ₹12 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Both parties challenged the arbitral award before the high court. Darshan argued that although the arbitrator had found Deol in breach of the agreement, his claim for damages was wrongly rejected. Deol, meanwhile, challenged the direction to pay ₹12 lakh.

In April, 2015 a single judge dismissed both the petitions and upheld the arbitral award. It observed that though the producer showed that the actor had committed breaches, he failed to substantiate the claim of consequent losses suffered by him.

As regards to Deol’s challenge, the judge held that the arbitrator was justified in imposing the cost on the actor, as there was clear finding that he had breached the agreement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The parties then moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the 2015 order. Although a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata dismissed Darshan’s appeal for want of prosecution on June 9, the producer filed an interim application to restore his appeal.