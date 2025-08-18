Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

18-hour water cut scheduled in T ward for pipeline diversion

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 05:52 am IST

Water supply to certain regions of the ward is to be cut off from 10 am on Thursday to 4 am on Friday. The BMC has advised to boil and filter their drinking water for at least 4 to 5 days after the supply from the new pipeline is restored.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled a major water pipeline diversion project in T ward (Mulund) due to pipeline damage caused by the ongoing bridge construction on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Water supply to certain regions of the ward is to be cut off from 10 am on Thursday to 4 am on Friday. The BMC has advised to boil and filter their drinking water for at least 4 to 5 days after the supply from the new pipeline is restored.

18-hour water cut scheduled in T ward for pipeline diversion
18-hour water cut scheduled in T ward for pipeline diversion

The BMC will be restructuring pipelines along the stretch between the Marathon Maxima Building and Tansa Bridge, which has been affected by the construction work. The water supply to certain regions of the T Ward is set to be cut off completely for 18 hours, from 10 am on Thursday to 4 am on Friday. The affected areas include those of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mulund (West), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS Road), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JN Road), Devidayal Marg, Kshepanbhoomi (Dumping Ground Road), Dr. RP Marg, PK Marg, Zaver Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (M. G. Road), NS Marg, SN Marg, RHB Marg, Walji Ladha Marg, VP Marg, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, ACC Marg, BR Marg, Goshala Marg, SL Marg, and Nahur Gaon, among others.

The civic body has advised the residents to stock up sufficient amounts of water before the scheduled water cut. The BMC has also advised to boil and filter their drinking water for at least 4 to 5 days after the supply from the new pipeline is restored, as a precautionary measure.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 18-hour water cut scheduled in T ward for pipeline diversion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On