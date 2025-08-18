Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled a major water pipeline diversion project in T ward (Mulund) due to pipeline damage caused by the ongoing bridge construction on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Water supply to certain regions of the ward is to be cut off from 10 am on Thursday to 4 am on Friday. The BMC has advised to boil and filter their drinking water for at least 4 to 5 days after the supply from the new pipeline is restored. 18-hour water cut scheduled in T ward for pipeline diversion

The BMC will be restructuring pipelines along the stretch between the Marathon Maxima Building and Tansa Bridge, which has been affected by the construction work. The water supply to certain regions of the T Ward is set to be cut off completely for 18 hours, from 10 am on Thursday to 4 am on Friday. The affected areas include those of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mulund (West), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS Road), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JN Road), Devidayal Marg, Kshepanbhoomi (Dumping Ground Road), Dr. RP Marg, PK Marg, Zaver Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (M. G. Road), NS Marg, SN Marg, RHB Marg, Walji Ladha Marg, VP Marg, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, ACC Marg, BR Marg, Goshala Marg, SL Marg, and Nahur Gaon, among others.

The civic body has advised the residents to stock up sufficient amounts of water before the scheduled water cut. The BMC has also advised to boil and filter their drinking water for at least 4 to 5 days after the supply from the new pipeline is restored, as a precautionary measure.