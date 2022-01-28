Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19 MMR stations to undergo theme-based makeover

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has decided to renovate 19 suburban railway stations in Mumbai and MMR
The makeover will be localised and theme-based, with facilities including elevated passenger decks, foot over bridges, skywalks and green spaces near the premises (HT File)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has decided to renovate 19 suburban railway stations in Mumbai and MMR. The makeover will be localised and theme-based, with facilities including elevated passenger decks, foot over bridges, skywalks and green spaces near the premises.

The 19 railway stations undergoing the makeover include Mumbai Central (local train stations), Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Kandivali, Mira Road, Jogeshwari, Dombivli, Govandi, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, GTB Nagar, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Shahad, Neral and Kasara railway stations. The first station with the makeover and new passenger amenities will be ready by 2023.

The art makeover will be done by local artists and architects residing in the area. The art and paintings will be done on the railway stations and will include the speciality of local culture or local cuisine.

The MRVC is also planning to upgrade the stations along with providing increased passenger amenities. “The makeover of the railway stations will be done keeping in mind the local theme of the area and important locations that are significant to the location,” said Ravi Agarwal, chairman and managing director, MRVC.

The body has floated a tender for the improvement of the railway stations including the provision of FOBs, interconnecting decks and foot over bridges, skywalks, relocation of stalls and kiosks, improving the entry and exit to railway stations and providing green spaces.

Further, outstation train terminus in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Bandra will also be redeveloped by Central and Western Railway.

