Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 19-year-old arrested for killing roommate, dumping body on railway tracks
mumbai news

19-year-old arrested for killing roommate, dumping body on railway tracks

The accused confessed to the murder saying that he was frustrated due to frequent teasing by Ganesh, who said he was having an affair with Ashok’s mother.
When asked about his whereabouts on the previous night, the 19-year-old failed to give a satisfactory answer. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai A 19-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly killed his roommate and disposed the body on railway tracks near Borivali to make it look like an accident.

At 11.30 pm on Thursday, the Borivali GRP received a call from the station master that a man’s body was found on the railway tracks and they presume that he died due to trespassing. When police reached the spot, they found the 22-year-old deceased also had stab injuries on his stomach and chest.

As the police was filing a spot punchnama, they heard a phone ringing close to the body. The officer answered it to find out it was from his roommate.

The police later learnt that the deceased, Ganesh Mukhiya, was staying with five others and working as a cook in a restaurant. Ganesh had come to the city a month ago from his village in Madhubani, Bihar.

The police later called all his roommates for questioning. When asked about his whereabouts on the previous night, Ashok Mukhiya (19) failed to give a satisfactory answer and the police found that his mobile location was close to the murder spot.

Ashok, subsequently, confessed to the murder saying that he was frustrated due to frequent teasing by Ganesh, who said he was having an affair with Ashok’s mother.

RELATED STORIES

A police officer said that since he came to Mumbai, Ganesh had been speaking to Ashok’s mother over the phone. When Ashok questioned him about it, Ganesh teased him saying that he was having an affair with his mother.

“Ganesh had taunted Ashok at least three times saying that he had been dating his mother,” said a police officer from Borivali GRP.

Frustrated by this, Ashok decided to kill him. On Thursday, Ashok invited Ganesh for a drink near the railway tracks. When Ganesh was inebriated, Ashok stabbed him with a knife and later dumped it on the railway tracks, where goods train crushed it.

“We have arrested Ashok on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP