MUMBAI: A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted at a Ganpati artificial immersion pond set up by the BMC near Shyam Nagar Lake in Jogeshwari (east) in the wee hours on Sunday, prompting questions over safety arrangements for devotees.

iMumbai, India - September 20, 2026: 19-year-old Rohit Bhimsing Rathod, who died after receiving an electric shock during Ganpati idol immersion, at the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Visarjan Talav in Shyam Nagar, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai, on Saturday night in mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Rohit Bhim Singh Rathod was inside the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Visarjan Talav when he was electrocuted at around 12.40am. He suffered serious burn injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that a motor pump at the immersion site to draw out water was switched on when Rohit was inside the pond, leading to the electrocution.

Rohit was the only son of his parents. With his mother already deceased, his sudden death at the age of 19 has dealt a blow to his father. “Why were proper safety precautions not taken at the immersion site? Who is responsible for Rohit’s death,” a relative asked.

Rupali Kadam, assistant municipal commissioner, K-North ward, said the BMC is conducting an inquiry. “The boy was not immersing his family’s Ganpati but was a contractor’s worker. Prima facie, we have learnt that the pump used to draw out water was switched on. But we are still inquiring into the matter,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has raised questions about safety protocols followed at artificial immersion ponds. Shivaji Khairnar, president of the Shyam Nagarcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, said, “I had alerted the BMC to a death in an artificial pond four years ago. In a meeting with the authorities, we had demanded that the contractor do his job properly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has raised questions about safety protocols followed at artificial immersion ponds. Shivaji Khairnar, president of the Shyam Nagarcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, said, “I had alerted the BMC to a death in an artificial pond four years ago. In a meeting with the authorities, we had demanded that the contractor do his job properly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “The civic administration should conduct a proper inquiry and take action against whoever is responsible. As far as precautions are concerned, the police department takes over after the idol after it is handed over to them. So how did such an incident happen?” he said.

An accidental death has been registered at the Meghwadi police station. Police and the civic administration are examining the circumstances leading to Rohit Rathod’s death.