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19-year-old survives fall into Matheran gorge

The injured, identified as Veera Swamy, a resident of Malewadi in Panvel, had set out for a trek around 10 am with four friends. While trekking in Ambevadi village in Khalapur taluka, he allegedly lost his footing and plunged into the gorge, police said.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 08:33:05 IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 19-year-old trekker from Panvel survived after falling into a deep gorge near Matheran on Saturday and was rescued following a nearly three-hour operation involving local villagers and volunteers.

19-year-old survives fall into Matheran gorge
19-year-old survives fall into Matheran gorge

The injured, identified as Veera Swamy, a resident of Malewadi in Panvel, had set out for a trek around 10 am with four friends. While trekking in Ambevadi village in Khalapur taluka, he allegedly lost his footing and plunged into the gorge, police said.

After a call was made to the Dial 112 emergency helpline, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Volunteers from the Help Foundation later joined the operation, which was hampered by steep terrain and heavy monsoon conditions. Darkness further complicated the operation.

After the three-hour long rescue operation, Swamy was taken to a private hospital in Sukapur, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

 
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