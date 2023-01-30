19-year-olds marry with fake documents, booked

Navi Mumbai: Two 19-year-olds from Turbhe decided to get married and aware of the law, the boy produced fake documents to show himself as 22 years of age. They even managed to get three witnesses. However, the plan did not work out and the couple, along with the witnesses, have now been booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The couple were college mates in Ghansoli and were in a relationship. According to police, the parents of both of them were against the relationship. That’s why they decided to get married by giving fake documents as the boy was not of legally marriageable age. Legal marriage age in India for a woman and a man is 18 and 21 years, respectively.

After facing opposition from the parents, the couple decided to get married at Alandi by forging the documents of the boy. The girl’s father got a whiff about it and informed the police following which a child marriage prohibition officer (CMPO) registered a case.

“The couple, along with three witnesses, visited a religious place at Alandi in Pune and got married. The boy had submitted a fake college leaving certificate and Adhaar Card copy, which showed him as a 22- year-old man,” said a police officer from Turbhe MIDC Police Station.

The couple had got married on January 13 without informing their parents. The father of the girl got a whiff of it and approached Turbhe MIDC police following which they submitted a report to CMPO.

CMPO Sonali Dhumal contacted the college and asked for the documents of the couple. It became evident that both the girl and the boy were aged 19 years and that the documents submitted at Alandi were forged.

Both the youngsters and the three witnesses (aged 25) of the marriage were also booked by the police under the sections of Child Marriage Prohobition Act and sections of the IPC for cheating and forgery.

“Since the crime happened in Alandi, the case has been now transferred to Alandi police station in Pune and they would be conducting further investigations. As of now, nobody has been arrested,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC Police Station.