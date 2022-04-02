Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth 1.85Cr

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Navi Mumbai arrested two persons and seized drugs – methaqualone powder – worth ₹ 1.85Cr from them
Published on Apr 02, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth 1.85Cr from them.

The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The AHTU of Navi Mumbai received information about the accused coming to sell the drugs and accordingly senior police inspector Parag Sonawane and his team had set a trap on the road between Uran Phata and Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. After detaining the duo, the team searched Sheikh and found 900g of MD powder in a plastic bag near him. Later, the police searched Pawar and found 650g of MD powder in a plastic bag with him. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.

“We are investigating further as to where they got the drugs from and to whom they were going to sell,” an officer attached to AHTU said.

