2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi

mumbai news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Two unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbing three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week; they also stole his credit card and splurged ₹1.50 lakh on shopping
Two persons have been booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNB Gupta, Bhiwandi

Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth 20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week.

The two also stole the man’s credit card and splurged it on shopping for 1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.

As per the complaint, Lalpahuja was on his way home on his motorcycle when two unknown robbers on bike came behind and intercepted him near the Arihant Compound at around 8.55pm. The robbers threw chilli powder into Lalpahuja’s eyes, snatched his three mobile phones and escaped, the police said.

While he did not go to the police when the mobiles were robbed, on Friday he realised that his credit card was missing and also it was used at several places for shopping. This was when he went to register a police complaint.

The police have booked the two unidentified robbers under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

