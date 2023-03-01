2 CISF officers convicted for abetting gold smuggling

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has convicted two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers for helping a gang smuggling gold from Dubai during 2011-12.

The special court sentenced Murarilal Meena and Uday Singh Meena—sub-inspectors posted at Airport in 2012—to rigorous imprisonment for a year. Along with them, the man who was caught carrying the gold—Sagar Cheda—has also been held guilty. He was, however, sentenced to six months in imprisonment.

As per the prosecution case, on August 10, 2012, Uday was caught with a bag having gold weighing 5.8 kg. He claimed the bag contained books and clothes, but gold was found when checked.

The investigation had revealed that Murarilal and Uday were posted at the Airport during the period of 2011-12, they facilitated the gang of the accused headed by one Sandeep Jain to carry the gold brought from Dubai out of the airport. In return, Jain had to pay them ₹20,000 per kg gold.

On the day, when they were caught, after the flight landed, Uday went to the toilet, in the corridor at Mezzanine floor of International Terminal. Uday carried a black bag containing some clothes and books. Meanwhile, Jain’s employee Cheda, brought another black bag which contained gold. At the toilet, the bags were exchanged. As soon as Uday exited the toilet he was caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The DRI later lodged a complaint with the CBI against the two officials, Jain, Cheda and other accused—Jayant Mehta, Mandip Mehta and Alpesh Jain.

The court acquitted Sandeep, Jayant, Mandip and Alpesh for want of evidence.