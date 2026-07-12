NAVI MUMBAI: An 18-year-old man and his 20-year-old sister were killed after a speeding trailer allegedly rammed their motorcycle on the Panvel-JNPT road on Friday morning. Panvel City police arrested the trailer driver on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death.

2 dead as speeding trailer rams bike on Panvel-JNPT road

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The victims were identified as Prashu Bhardwaj Singh and Vanshika Bhardwaj Singh residents of Dephonix Tower in the Indiabulls township in Panvel. Police said Prashu was riding the motorcycle while Vanshika was the pillion rider.

According to the FIR, the crash took place at around 11.54 am on Friday on the carriageway from Panvel towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Raigad district. Police alleged that Rajiv Kumar Vijayshankar, the accused, was driving the trailer at high speed in a rash and negligent manner without due regard for traffic and road conditions.

Police said the trailer struck the motorcycle carrying the siblings, causing fatal injuries to both. They succumbed to their injuries after the collision.

Based on a complaint filed by Panvel City police constable Rupesh Bhau Patil, a case has been registered under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.