MUMBAI: The 20-year-old son of a police constable allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Lower Parel on Friday afternoon. The N M Joshi Marg police said the youth used the service weapon of his father who works with the protection unit of the Mumbai Police and was deployed as a bodyguard with a senior politician. 2 die by suicide on Friday

The incident took place when the constable had gone to his native place leaving his service pistol at home. “The reason behind the young man taking the drastic step is not yet clear,” said a police officer. The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are probing further.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Bhandup resident died by suicide on Friday morning at his residence, apparently because he was under depression. The police said the incident occurred around 6:00am when the deceased was alone on the ground floor while his parents were on the first floor of their house.

The police said the deceased had got married two years ago and his wife was at her parent’s place when he died by suicide using a country-made firearm. The Bhandup police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter.