Navi Mumbai: 2 former Sena corporators from Shinde camp return to BJP

In a challenge to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, two former Shiv Sena Navi Mumabi corporators from his camp on Tuesday quit the party and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of former minister and Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik.

The former corporators, Navin Gavte and his wife Aparna Gavte, who recently met Shinde along with other former Sena corporators to pledge support, returned to the BJP along with their family members and local leaders.

The couple from Digha area of Airoli was welcomed to the BJP at Ganesh Naik’s office in the presence of several former BJP corporators and local leaders.

Gavte claimed that his sister-in-law, former corporator Deepa Gavte, too was joining the BJP but was not present due to health issues.

The Gavtes who have a stronghold in Digha region have been mired in illegal buildings controversy. They followed Ganesh Naik to the BJP when he quit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in September 2019. They, however, left the BJP in late December 2020 and joined the Shiv Sena. Last week they were among the 28 former Shiv Sena corporators who met Eknath Shinde to extend support to him. Their sudden switch to the BJP has taken political circles by surprise in Navi Mumbai with the civic elections expected to be held in September-October.

The return of the Gavtes is expected to be a shot in the arm for Ganesh Naik who has suffered several desertions of his loyalists ever since he joined the BJP. People familiar with the matter claimed that the Gavtes quit the Shiv Sena over their differences with another local strongman Vijay Chougule who holds the reins in Airoli region.

Ganesh Naik said it was not a Ghar Wapsi for the Gavtes. “Navin Gavte and his family only physically went to the Shiv Sena but were always with us with their heart. We were confident they would come back at the right time and hence we never spoke against them as we knew the reality,” he said.

“They explained to me the reason and I told them that they can leave to help resolve Digha’s issues. Now as the Shiv Sena-BJP government is in the state and I am the Airoli MLA, I will be able to ensure development of the area,” he added.

“Over a month and half back, former MP Sanjeev Naik, former MLA Sandeep Naik and former mayor Sagar Naik, along with Navin Gavte, met Devendra Fadnavis. Gavte discussed the sad situation in Digha of the colonies being declared as illegal and how they can be legalised. Fadnavis assured that the issue will be resolved by bringing in flexibility in the laws to give justice to the common man,” Naik said.

“The entire family is now with us including former corporator Deepa Gavte. There is no split there. She is not well hence couldn’t make it today. She will join us later,” he claimed.

Denying any challenge to Shinde with whom he has been at loggerheads, Naik said, “This has nothing to do with Shinde group or any question of a blow. They were with the original united Shiv Sena technically due to the circumstances. They told Fadnavis earlier that they will return to the BJP when even I had no idea that the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government would fall.”

“There are no differences between me and Eknath Shinde, not one bit. While the technical issues with respect to the government are in court, he too knows that for development of thane district, all Shiv Sena and BJP workers need to work together for the people and we are confident that we shall do it.”

“A lot of people are in touch with me indirectly. We have never spoken against anyone hence there is no bad blood between us. However, we cannot give seats to them where we already have our corporators. If they want to come sans any demand, we will welcome them.”

“Since 1995, in Navi Mumbai, I have been in various parties and all have supported my ideology of taking all sections of society together. No party or leader is troubling me. We will go ahead and contest based on our work and not through violence or abuses,” he added.

Speaking on the change of party, Navin Gavte said, “Both the Shiv Sena groups approached me for support. Taking into account the present situation, I took a call for Ghar Wapsi and returned to the BJP as there was no stability there.”

“For me, the people of Digha need to have stability. There are issues of illegal buildings here and also re-development of the slums. Now with Ganesh Naik in the government and leading Navi Mumbai, we are confident of a resolution of the issues. I had always been with Ganesh Naik who has given me a lot and ensured development of Digha,” he added.

“I had met Devendra Fadnavis when MVA government was in power as he was aware of the Digha issue and he even took measures with regard to it but the court ruled against it,” he said.

“MVA assured me that they will resolve the issue but they didn’t. I had support then from both Eknath Shinde and MP Rajan Vichare, but things did not proceed as expected. Now with Fadnavis back in power I am sure he will resolve it,” added Gavte.