2 killed as car rams into divider on JNPT road

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old man and his 24-year-old female friend were killed on Tuesday as the car rammed into the divider at JNPT lane near T point.

The deceased, Suresh Fadale and Drishti Devendra Khade, were school friends, and their families knew each other. On Monday, Khade, an event manager residing in Kanjurmarg, left home at around 6pm, while Fadale, a resident of Sanpada, left home at around 7pm.

The accident happened at midnight when the duo was going towards Navi Mumbai from Panvel via Ulwe on the JNPT road near T point.

Vrushabh Ramesh Sharma, 39, a resident of Sai Nagar in Panvel, who works at a logistics firm, was going to work and saw a crashed vehicle at T point and noticed a man and woman lying seriously injured.

Sharma then contacted the ambulance and sent them to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

“During investigations, we learnt that the Honda City was speeding, and it lost control and crashed in the metallic divider on the JNPT lane and then turned turtle twice and fell to the right side of the road,” a police officer from Panvel City police station said.

Both the families were not aware of where they were returning from, said the police.

A case has been registered against Fadale under sections sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

