2 new cases registered against Nashik ‘astrologer-godman’ Ashok Kharat; total now 10

The Nashik police have registered two more criminal cases against 67-year-old self-styled ‘astrologer-godman’ Ashok Kharat, including a rape complaint, taking the total to 10 cases of sexual assault, cheating, and extortion, police said. Ashok Kharat faces 10 criminal cases after Nashik police register new complaints of sexual assault, cheating, and extortion against him.

Police said eight of the 10 cases pertain to rape and sexual exploitation, while two are related to cheating.

The Sarkarwada police in Nashik registered the latest cases on Friday night following a complaint by a married woman, who alleged that Kharat sexually assaulted her four times over a five-month period between August and December 2024.

According to the complaint, the woman had visited Kharat’s office at Canada Corner along with her husband. Similar to earlier case patterns, Kharat allegedly asked the husband to wait outside his chamber. He then sedated the woman and raped her on multiple occasions. The complainant approached the police after Kharat’s arrest on March 18, officers said.

In a separate case, a cloth trader from Nevasa in Ahilyanagar district, Rajendra Nanasaheb Bhagwat (39), accused Kharat of cheating him of ₹2.62 lakh over the past three years on the pretext of improving his business prospects.

Bhagwat told police that Kharat had given him two rings — one with a yellow sapphire and another with a diamond — and advised him to wear them. He also claimed to have gifted Kharat three gold rings, weighing over 20 grams in total. However, after Kharat’s arrest, Bhagwat had the items examined and found that the gemstones were fake and the rings were made of copper, not gold, as per his complaint.

Kharat, who is being probed by the Fadnavis government for rape and extortion, failed math in his Class 10 board exam but earned his reputation as a numerologist who advised thousands — including Maharashtra’s top politicians — on running their business, personal, and political affairs.

The Nashik district administration has suspended Kharat’s firearm licence and issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation on why it should not be cancelled. District collector Ayush Prasad said the notice has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will serve it to Kharat.

Officials said the administration acted after police recovered five used cartridges from Kharat’s farmhouse. Investigators are probing whether the firearm was used for any illegal activities.

Records show that Kharat was first granted a firearm licence in 2014, which was renewed in 2024.