2 trackmen spot track fracture moments before train was to pass, avert mishap

MUMBAI: Two trackmen on duty near Kalyan railway station spotted a rail track fracture between Kalyan and Thakurli railway stations and alerted the approaching Indrayani Express Mumbai-Pune train averting a possible mishap, central railway (CR) officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the two trackmen Heera Lal, 26, and Mithun Kumar, 23, noticed a rail fracture near Patripul, Kalyan at 6.35am.

“We both were on duty, while patrolling the track we saw the fracture. I immediately displayed a red flag and lamp at the site and my colleague, Kumar, rushed towards the approaching express train with a red flag and a lamp to stop it. The motorman used the emergency breaks and the train was stopped immediately. We just wanted to avert any major accident at the spot,” Lal told HT.

The incident disrupted train services on the fast line in the morning peak hours.

Kumar added: “It was very necessary to ensure the train is stopped before it could reach near the rail fracture site. I rushed towards the train so that the train stops without any delay… This was the first time that I was faced with such a situation,” he said. Kumar had been working as a trackman for the last 2.5 years.

The line was restored within 45 minutes of the fracture being spotted.

Central railway chief public relations officer Shivajit Sutar said “the work of restoration/ making track safe for traffic was completed at 7.15am. Due to their prompt and vigilant patrolling and action, a major mishap has been averted”.

“Upon seeing train 22105 Indrayani Express approaching with speed, Kumar immediately ran towards the approaching train with red signal and timely stopped the train whereas Lal protected the site,” said Sutar.

