THANE: Two women were arrested by Kalyan police for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old disabled mobile shop owner of ₹35 lakh after promising to arrange his marriage and keeping him trapped in a fake relationship for four years, police said.

2 women held for duping disabled man of ₹35 lakh with fake marriage promise

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The accused, identified as Jayshree Patil, 40, and Roma Pardeshi, 30, allegedly befriended the victim through social media around four years ago and gained his trust by assuring him that Pardeshi was interested in marrying him.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Kalyan who runs a mobile shop, had been struggling to find a suitable bride. Patil first contacted him on social media before introducing him to Pardeshi, claiming she was keen on the marriage proposal.

On the pretext of marriage, Pardeshi allegedly spent time with the victim at malls and other public places while both women continued to demand money from him for various reasons.

Police said the duo allegedly extracted around ₹35 lakh from the victim through shopping expenses and repeated fund transfers over the last four years. The victim grew suspicious after Pardeshi suddenly stopped answering his calls. Patil too later became unreachable.

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{{^usCountry}} The man then approached Mahatma Phule police station, following which an investigation was launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man then approached Mahatma Phule police station, following which an investigation was launched. {{/usCountry}}

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Baliramsingh Pardeshi, Senior Police Inspector of Mahatma Phule Police Station, Kalyan, told HT, “Recently, the victim demanded that Pardeshi marry him, but she refused. He then realised that he had been fooled and used his money.”

Police first arrested Patil from Kolhapur and later apprehended Pardeshi from her Mumbai residence. Both accused are married, police said.

“We are investigating further to ascertain whether they cheated only the Kalyan victim or are part of a larger network involved in similar crimes,” Baliramsingh said.