2 years later, Maharashtra lifts all Covid curbs, masks optional but advised

Mumbai: Two years after restrictions were imposed on the public after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has lifted the last remaining curbs, including the wearing of masks, which has now been made optional. The curbs will be lifted from April 1, according to the state government notification. The government has, however, added that masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Vaccination will no longer be a requirement to travel in public transport or to visit restaurants and other public places.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting on Thursday. “There will be no compulsion of using masks at public places and having to be fully vaccinated to travel in public transport. The restrictions on religious, cultural and political gatherings have also been lifted. The decision has been taken after due deliberation and consultation with experts, members of the task force and central government,” said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

The notification has referred to the two letters issued by Ministry of home affairs and ministry of public health and family welfare on March 22 and 23. The letters are in the form of advisory to the states allowing them to withdraw the restrictions if the bed occupancy for the Covid-19 patients in the state is less than 40% and the weekly positivity rate is less than 10%.

“Since all the districts and administrative units are within the parameters set by the Centre, the district administrations have been directed to withdraw all the restrictions imposed under Disaster Management Act from April 1. All the citizens are advised to follow the Covid Appropriate Behavious including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” the notification has stated.

While the other relaxations were expected, going by the falling Covid figures in the state, doing away with the mask mandate was a surprising decision. The health minister did add though that even though wearing masks is not mandatory, the state government advises people to wear masks at public places for their own and others’ health and safety.“Some countries like the USA have completely done away with masks by introducing mask-free regime, but we are treading cautiously and advising people to wear them as much as possible. The pandemic has not ended as yet and some countries including the United Kingdom, USA and parts of Europe have been witnessing new waves of infection and we cannot afford to be careless,” said Tope.

In a statement issued by his office, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that though the restrictions have been completely lifted, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and vaccination was necessary, keeping the potential threat of the new wave of the infection in mind. Thackeray also thanked the people of Maharashtra for their cooperation in following the restrictions without resistance and health and frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against the pandemic. The state reported 183 new cases, including 42 in Mumbai, and 1 death on Thursday.

Tope said that there will be no restriction on the celebration of upcoming festivals including Gudi Padwa, Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti. “The number of active cases in the state has dropped below 1,000, the case positivity rate is around 0.40% and the daily caseload has dropped drastically,” he said.

So far, there were restrictions on the occupancy in restaurants, malls, theatres and social, political and religious gatherings. These have been lifted. Double vaccination is no longer a requirement for travelling in public transport, attending functions at public places and visiting malls and restaurants.

The government has been imposing the fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public places while the fine to any institution violating Covid-appropriate behaviour norms during public events was as high as ₹50,000. Elected representatives and political leaders had of late raised the demands for the lifting of the curbs in the wake of the drastic fall in the new cases.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, past president of the Maharashtra chapter of Indian Medical Association said that the decision was expected for a long time since the daily caseload, number of active cases and percentage of hospitalisation had come down drastically. “Though some countries like China, France and Germany have been witnessing the fourth wave, the chances of such an upsurge in India are very less. The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron found in these countries had already hit India during the third wave. The only worry is the upsurge in cases during the endemic stage of the pandemic,” he said.

Dr Bhondwe also advised that people should continue wearing masks for their own safety and the wellbeing of the people around them. “Also, the unvaccinated people should take their remaining doses as it saves them from the severity of the infection,” he said.

According to officials from the relief and rehabilitation department, the restrictions that have been lifted could be reimposed at any time in case a fresh wave of infection hits the state. “The decision of lifting the restriction was taken as per the advisory from the Centre. Lifting or imposing of the two Acts is very well within the powers of the state government. The revocation of the two Acts has also done away with the state’s control over the prices of the masks, sanitizers, drugs, and reservation of the beds for Covid-19 patients. The bureaucracy was in two minds on the lifting of the Epidemic Diseases Act, but the political leadership decided to do away with all the restrictions,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON