20 inmates of Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan test positive for Covid

Twenty inmates of Adharwadi jail in Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19 on October 9. As per the jail authorities, these inmates were recently sent to the jail, and when the RT-PCR test was conducted, 20 of them tested positive. The inmates have been sent to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All of them had mild symptoms and they were recently sent to jail after the magistrate’s order in different cases. They will be soon released from the hospital and sent to Adharwadi Jail quarantine centre,” said Ankush Sadafule, superintendent of the jail.

Earlier, the jail authorities used to keep the Covid-infected inmates in a quarantine centre set up at a private school near the jail. However, since the schools have reopened, the centre at the school was shut. Now, the jail authorities have reserved two barracks in the jail itself where tests for the new inmates are done.

“Those at the new barrack underwent tests. Out of them, 20 tested positive and immediately they were shifted to the hospital,” added Sadafule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon of Thane Civil Hospital, Kailas Pawar, said, “We have around 20 jail inmates admitted in the hospital a few days ago. They are recovering now and will be released in the next few days.”