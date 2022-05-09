20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour

Mumbai: New AC local train services on Central and Western Railway are likely to be introduced soon. As many as 20 new AC services will be introduced on the CR and WR. At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway.

The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line.

Between May 1 to May 8, 28,141 passengers travelled by AC local trains every day on the Central Railway. Of the total, 24,842 passengers travelled on the Central Railway and 3,299 passengers on the Harbour railway.

In April, 19,761 passengers travelled on an average every day. Of 19,761, 17,473 passengers travelled on the Central Railway and 2,288 passengers travelled from the harbour railway.

“Due to the less patronage of AC local trains on the harbour railway line, the one train will be discontinued and the train will be introduced on the mainline,” said a senior Central Railway official.

On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains. “At present, we have three AC trains operational, one train is for Periodic Over Haul (POH). There are discussions going on to increase the number of AC train services. The services will be replaced with present existing local trains,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

Further, limited AC local train services will also be available for passengers on Sundays and on public holidays.

Meanwhile, ridership in AC locals has surged after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines.