20-year-old stabs teen girl to death in Govandi
Mumbai: The police has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old girl to death at her residence in Govandi on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the victim identified as Fauziya Khan, was alone at home when the accused barged in and stabbed her on foot with a knife.
Police officers said that the reason behind the stabbing was not clear. However, it seemed that the two had an affair and had broken up recently because of which the accused assaulted her.
The man who could not take the rejection had barged into the girl’s house and after an argument attacked her. The girl was rushed by her neighbours to the hospital where she died due to excessive blood loss.
“We have detained the accused and are questioning him to find out the reason for the attack,” said a police officer attached to Deonar police station.
Officers said that they are suspecting the involvement of three other men who accompanied the accused. Police are trying to trace them
