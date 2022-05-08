20-year-old woman found dead in Swaraj Express washroom

Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express at Dahanu Road railway station in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, said senior PI Naresh Randhir, Government Railway Police (GRP).

The woman has been identified as Aarti Kumar from Bihar. She was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra terminus and was heading to Vaishno Devi Katra.

After the journey began, the woman went to the washroom, but passengers later pointed out to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) that she did not return to her seat for a long time, following which, the TTE and the passengers banged the door of the washroom but there was no response. Suspecting foul play, the door of the washroom was broken open and her body was found inside.

“After the train halted at Dahanu, we broke open the door latch and found the body on the floor with a cloth around her neck,’’ said Randhir.

The police identified the woman upon recovering her Aadhar Card. She was rushed to Cottage Hospital in Dahanu Road where doctors declared her dead before admission.

A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and the autopsy report is awaited. The police said, “We do not know whether it was a suicide, murder or accident and whether she was travelling alone or with someone else.”