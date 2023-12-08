Navi Mumbai

21 year old woman attacked by a beggar in Nerul

A 21 year old final year Accounting and finance student was injured after a beggar attacked her with a beer bottle at a bus stop in Nerul on Monday afternoon.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage and with the help of local people, the accused was traced on Tuesday from pavement of Seawoods wherein he usually lies around. The victim, identified as Nisha Kumbhar from Airoli, was a student of third year Bachelor of Accounting and Finance course and his fifth semester university exams were gong on. The centre of her exam was at Sterling College in Seawoods.

On Monday at around 1.30 pm, Kumbhar along with her friend Khushi Kadam travelled from Airoli to Seawood and after reaching near the bus stop outside Sterling College, they stopped to have a look at the hall ticket. While in the bus stop, Kumbhar suddenly saw an unidentified man who approached her with a glass bottle and suddenly attacked her.

“She was attacked multiple times but fortunately she used her presence of mind and blocked the blow with the help of her hand and bag due to which the bottle did pierce through her body. She received several injuries. The accused fled when he saw people running towards them,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul Police Station said.

Kadam along with the public gathered outside, rushed her to Apollo hospital wherein she is undergoing treatment. “She underwent a surgery on her hand as she faced ligament tear and bone fracture. Doctors have told that it will take another three months for her to completely recover. She has been constantly asking about her exams and how she would complete here studies this year. She is a very hard working and sincere student academically and we have no idea what to do next to help her cope with the loss of her academics. Her friend who took her to hospital was also later for the exam but after the college spoke to the centre, she was allowed to appear for the exam,” uncle of Kumbhar said.

Kumbahr stays with her electrician father, home maker mother, a class seven sister and class XII brother at sector 5 in Airoli. The accused, who was an addict and a homeless man had attacked the girl without any provocation and for no reason. “He was identified with the help of CCTV footage and was arrested and is currently in judicial custody,” Bhagat said. The accused was identified as Imam Hassan Shamsud (26), and was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.