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210 kg cannabis worth 20 crore seized; NCB nabs 4 in inter-state drug racket

The seizure occurred in Nagpur on Saturday following a tip-off about a truck carrying contraband into Maharashtra. The vehicle, registered in West Bengal, was intercepted and found to be hiding cannabis under metal sheets

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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Mumbai: In an intelligence-led crackdown stretching across state borders, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket, seizing 210 kg of high-grade cannabis (ganja) worth 20 crore and arresting four accused, including two alleged masterminds.

210 kg cannabis worth 20 crore seized; NCB nabs 4 in inter-state drug racket

The seizure occurred in Nagpur on Saturday following a tip-off about a truck carrying contraband into Maharashtra. The vehicle, registered in West Bengal, was intercepted and found to be hiding cannabis under metal sheets.Two accused, identified as P Kumar and R Kumar, were caught from the truck. During questioning, they told officials the ganja was procured from Sambalpur in Odisha, a prime source of illicit ganja, the officials said.

Acting on the duo’s information, the NCB arrested two more accused from Nagpur, identified as Patil and Verma, who allegedly masterminded the network and coordinated drug distribution, officials said. 

Officials said the consignment was intended for supply in Mumbai and other cities such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Akola. The cannabis was meant to be sold at retail to end customers and local peddlers. 

 
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