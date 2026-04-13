Mumbai: In an intelligence-led crackdown stretching across state borders, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket, seizing 210 kg of high-grade cannabis (ganja) worth ₹20 crore and arresting four accused, including two alleged masterminds.

210 kg cannabis worth ₹ 20 crore seized; NCB nabs 4 in inter-state drug racket

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The seizure occurred in Nagpur on Saturday following a tip-off about a truck carrying contraband into Maharashtra. The vehicle, registered in West Bengal, was intercepted and found to be hiding cannabis under metal sheets.Two accused, identified as P Kumar and R Kumar, were caught from the truck. During questioning, they told officials the ganja was procured from Sambalpur in Odisha, a prime source of illicit ganja, the officials said.

Acting on the duo’s information, the NCB arrested two more accused from Nagpur, identified as Patil and Verma, who allegedly masterminded the network and coordinated drug distribution, officials said.

Officials said the consignment was intended for supply in Mumbai and other cities such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Akola. The cannabis was meant to be sold at retail to end customers and local peddlers.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe has revealed that the network regularly transported 200-500 kg ganja consignments from Odisha to Maharashtra every week using trucks. After unloading the consignments, the trucks returned to Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe has revealed that the network regularly transported 200-500 kg ganja consignments from Odisha to Maharashtra every week using trucks. After unloading the consignments, the trucks returned to Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the case links to an investigation that began three months ago following inputs about cannabis sales in a Mumbai suburb. The agency is now probing the wider supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the case links to an investigation that began three months ago following inputs about cannabis sales in a Mumbai suburb. The agency is now probing the wider supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This operation underscores the NCB’s sustained efforts to dismantle organized drug syndicates and target habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem,” an NCB official said.In 2025, the agency’s Mumbai unit seized 5,560 kg of narcotics and other psychotropic substances, including 223 kg of cannabis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This operation underscores the NCB’s sustained efforts to dismantle organized drug syndicates and target habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem,” an NCB official said.In 2025, the agency’s Mumbai unit seized 5,560 kg of narcotics and other psychotropic substances, including 223 kg of cannabis. {{/usCountry}}

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