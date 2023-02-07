22-year-old detained for raping ex-girlfriend

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was detained for allegedly assaulting and raping his former girlfriend – who left him after he refused to marry her due to their different faiths. The accused had shot a video of the act and was blackmailing the woman, as per the police.

The accused – identified as Imtiyaz Chaudhary – had threatened to circulate private photographs and videos of the woman, if she failed to turn up to meet him at a hotel in Mira Road. According to the Kashimira police, the two had been dating since 2021, however, the woman stopped responding to Chaudhary’s calls and messages after he refused to marry her.

On January 29, Chaudhary allegedly called the woman to a hotel and physically and sexually assaulted her. He then started spitting in the room and made her lick it to harass and punish her for ending their relationship.

While letting her go, Chaudhary threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to the police. The woman, however, along with a friend and a social activist reached Kashimira police station and reported the incident.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered by the police under sections 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have traced the accused and are in the process of arresting him. The statements of the hotel staff have also been recorded,” said a police officer from Kashimira police station.