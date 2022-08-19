Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident stages own kidnapping, nabbed and handed over to family

Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:52 PM IST

A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident, who splurged money on his girlfriend by taking loans from several people, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh from his father; Ulhasnagar and Karnataka police have together nabbed the man and handed him over to his family

A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of 2 lakh from his father. He was nabbed and handed over to his family. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByAnamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar

A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident, who splurged money on his girlfriend by taking loans from several people, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of 2 lakh from his father.

The Ulhasnagar and Karnataka police have together nabbed the man and handed him over to his family.

Chandrabhan Bharati, 42, the father of the man, does small jobs. On August 14, he reached the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station informing that his son, Vijaykumar Bharati went out to buy meat but did not return home. He also received a call from an unknown number demanding 2 lakh as ransom to release his son.

Ulhasnagar Central Police immediately registered a kidnapping case and traced his location near Bengaluru.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, said, “We found his location on Udyan Express. We checked CCTV footage of the railway station and found that he was alone and no one forced him to enter the train. We immediately sought help from the Karnataka police and shared all the details of the man. We found him and brought him back.”

During interrogation, Vijaykumar revealed that he was in debt as he had borrowed money to buy a high end mobile phone for his girlfriend among other things. He planned his kidnapping and sought help from a fellow commuter on the train, who placed the ransom call to the father.

