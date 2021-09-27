Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news / 23-year-old accused of rape escapes from police jeep in Kalamboli
23-year-old accused of rape escapes from police jeep in Kalamboli

The Kalamboli police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old rape and POCSO accused from Osmanabad who allegedly ran away from a police jeep near the steel market on September 23
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Kalamboli police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old man accused of rape of a minor girl. (HT FILE)

The Kalamboli police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old rape and POCSO accused from Osmanabad who allegedly ran away from a police jeep near the steel market on September 23.

Police said that the accused, Maruti Mane, was arrested by the Solapur police last week for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. He had allegedly brought the survivor to Bhiwandi on his bike and forced himself on her. As a part of the investigation, the Solapur police brought him to Bhiwandi that day.

“As they were returning to Solapur in the evening, the police jeep was stuck in traffic near Kalamboli steel market. That was when the accused pushed one of the policemen and ran out of the jeep with the handcuff. He managed to run away taking advantage of heavy traffic on the road and darkness,” said an officer.

“There were four policemen in the jeep including the driver. They chased him but were unable to nab him. Later, they approached us and registered a complaint under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code. We are now looking for the accused,” he said.

