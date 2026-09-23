MUMBAI: A 23-year-old man who stepped in to reason with his father during a family quarrel was allegedly stabbed to death by him at their home in Lohare Deulkond near Poladpur on Tuesday night. Police said the father, who had been cutting onions in the kitchen, allegedly grabbed the same knife during the ensuing scuffle and stabbed his son in the chest. He was arrested within a few hours.

23-year-old stabbed to death by father after intervening in parents’ quarrel

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The deceased, Sahil Sachin Chikne, was at home when his father, Sachin Bajrang Chikne, returned after an argument with his wife, Sandhya, 40.

According to police, the couple had gone to Poladpur to buy household items when Sandhya went to a shop to purchase milk. Sachin allegedly left the area after an argument, and the two later returned home separately.

The complaint states that after reaching home, Sachin questioned his wife about why she had not gone to the depot where he had called her and allegedly threatened to “teach all of you a lesson”. He then went into the kitchen while allegedly abusing the family.

Police said Sachin later came out and told Sandhya and other family members to leave the house immediately. Sahil then went into the kitchen and tried to reason with his father.

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{{^usCountry}} A verbal altercation and scuffle broke out between the two, following which Sachin allegedly picked up the knife he had been using to cut onions and attacked Sahil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A verbal altercation and scuffle broke out between the two, following which Sachin allegedly picked up the knife he had been using to cut onions and attacked Sahil. {{/usCountry}}

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The 23-year-old suffered a serious stab wound to the left side of his chest, as well as injuries to his right palm and left wrist. He succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Chikne family, originally from Ombali village in Poladpur taluka, had moved from Mumbai a few months ago and were staying at Lohare Deulkond.

Based on Sandhya’s complaint, Poladpur police registered a case against Sachin. Acting on his mobile phone location and information from informers, police laid a trap near B S Butala Hall on the Mumbai-Goa highway service road outside Mahad and arrested him.