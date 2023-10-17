23-year-old youth booked for rash driving causing minor girl’s death

Bhiwandi

Nearly three months after a 17-year-old girl was grievously injured and died during treatment in June after a motorcycle accident, her mother has lodged a case on charges of rash driving and death due to negligence against her male friend who was riding the bike. Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have lodged the case.

The minor girl was riding pillion when their motorcycle lost control and skidded and hit a container in Bhiwandi, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Dapoda opposite Gupta Housing under the jurisdiction of Narpoli police station on June 14 this year.

Police sources said that the deceased girl was riding pillion behind her friend Akash Shah, 23. Both were headed towards Anjurphata from Mankoli when a man suddenly crossed the road and Shah lost the bike’s control and the two-wheeler dashed with a container passing by in the same direction. The girl came under the rear wheel of the container and suffered serious injuries on her hands, legs, and back.

Police said both were taken to a nearby hospital and later the girl was shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. She died during her treatment at Sion Hospital on June 20.

On Friday, her mother walked into Narpoli police station, and lodged a case against Shah for causing her daughter’s death. Narpoli police registered a case under section 304(A) ( causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Madan Ballal, Senior Police Inspector, Narpoli Police Station said, “The deceased girl’s mother approached us on Friday and booked a case against the boy. The boy has not been arrested yet and we have issued a notice to appear at the police station. Further investigations are on.”

